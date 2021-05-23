White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond said Sunday that President Joe Biden will "change course" on his massive infrastructure bill if inaction on the costly proposal seems inevitable.

"He wants a deal. He wants it soon, but if there's meaningful negotiations taking place in a bipartisan manner, he's willing to let that play out. But again, he will not let inaction be the answer. And when he gets to the point where it looks like that is inevitable, you'll see him change course," Richmond told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" when asked how much longer Biden would pursue a bipartisan deal before moving on without congressional Republicans.

"But for now, we're engaged in a what we want to be a bipartisan infrastructure bill that invests in the backbone of this country -- the middle class -- and our future," Richmond added.

The comments come two days after the White House dropped the price of Biden's infrastructure bill from $2.25 trillion to $1.7 trillion in a move that officials view as the next step in the ongoing talks over the package. The White House has said it wants to see progress toward an agreement by the end of this week, though they haven't specified what precisely that would entail.

The proposal would put money toward broadband, the country's roads and bridges, as well as home care and disability services, among other things.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

CNN's Phil Mattingly and Kate Sullivan contributed to this report.