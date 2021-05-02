Biden adviser: President didn't say 'absolutely' open schools in fall because virus is unpredictable

President Joe Biden hasn't committed to K-12 schools reopening full-time and in-person in the fall, one of his senior advisers said Sunday, because the coronavirus remains unpredictable.
"He said 'probably.' He did not say 'absolutely,' " Senior Adviser to the President Anita Dunn told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union." "Because we've all seen this since unfortunately January of 2020. It's an unpredictable virus. And it is a virus that has -- you know it mutates. So we can't look in a crystal ball and say what September looks like."
Dunn's comments come after Biden said Friday that K-12 schools "should probably all be open" in the fall for in-person learning after more than a year of challenges with remote learning and as more Americans get vaccinated.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.