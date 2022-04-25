wire Biden adviser Cedric Richmond set to leave the White House By Kaitlan Collins and Jasmine Wright, CNN Apr 25, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save President Joe Biden's senior adviser Cedric Richmond is expected to leave his post as the director of the Office of Public Engagement in the coming weeks, CNN has learned from two sources familiar with his decision.One of the sources said Richmond is expected to join the private sector and potentially consult for the Democratic National Committee ahead of the midterm elections.The former congressman from Louisiana joined the White House at the start of the administration and will become one of the few advisers close to Biden to vacate his position.The New York Times was first to report details of Richmond's future. This is a breaking story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Local News Local farmers market opening this weekend Public Safety Volunteer group targets trash cleanup Life St. Joseph native's son helping make acting roles more inclusive Business Hotel project most recent sign of Downtown growth More Local News → 1:53 Mostly Sunny Monday 11 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos National Video 8 puppies found in rope tied plastic bags thrown in ditch National Video Crowds returning to Broadway after COVID-19 hiatus Tn Exchange Video shows pilots switching planes mid-air, one crash lands
