Biden administration working behind the scenes to convince Pelosi of the risks of traveling to Taiwan

National security officials are quietly working to convince House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the risks her potential trip to Taiwan could pose during a highly sensitive moment between the self-governing island and China.

 AFP & Getty Images

Sources familiar with the speaker's plans say she is planning to visit in the coming weeks as part of a broader trip to Asia and has invited both Democrats and Republicans to accompany her. If she goes, she would be the first House speaker to visit in a quarter century.

CNN's Kylie Atwood, Barbara Starr, Betsy Kelin, Yong Xiong and Hannah Ritchie contributed to this report.

