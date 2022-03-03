The Department of Homeland Security will allow Ukrainians who are in the United States to remain in country under a form of humanitarian relief, according to three sources familiar with the decision.
The relief -- known as Temporary Protected Status -- applies to people who would face extreme hardship if forced to return to homelands devastated by armed conflict or natural disasters, therefore the protections are limited to people already in the United States. The DHS secretary has discretion to designate a country for TPS.
Some 30,000 Ukrainians on visas could benefit from this protected status, according to the Migration Policy Institute, a non-partisan think tank. Visas are issued on a temporary basis. Extending TPS to Ukrainians on visas would shield them from deportation when those visas expire.
The Biden administration has been under pressure from Democratic and Republican lawmakers, along with immigrant advocates, to provide protections to Ukrainians in the US who can't return to war-torn Ukraine.
In a letter to President Joe Biden this week, a bipartisan group of senators urged the administration to extend the relief, writing: "Forcing Ukrainian nationals to return to Ukraine in the midst of a war would be inconsistent with America's values and our national security interests."
Ukraine joins a list of 12 countries, like South Sudan and Venezuela, that have also been designated for TPS.
Earlier Thursday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced it paused deportation flights to Ukraine, citing the "ongoing humanitarian crisis."
"Amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis occurring in Ukraine, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has paused repatriation flights to Ukraine. ICE will continue to monitor the ongoing situation and make operational changes as necessary," said an agency spokesperson.
ICE often pauses enforcement activity in the event of a conflict or natural disaster.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.