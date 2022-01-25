The Biden administration is withdrawing its Covid-19 vaccination and testing regulation aimed at large businesses, following the Supreme Court's decision to block the rule earlier this month.
The US Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Tuesday it will be withdrawing the vaccination and testing emergency temporary standard for businesses with 100 or more employees, according to a statement on the agency's website.
"Although OSHA is withdrawing the vaccination and testing ETS as an enforceable emergency temporary standard, the agency is not withdrawing the ETS as a proposed rule. The agency is prioritizing its resources to focus on finalizing a permanent COVID-19 Healthcare Standard," the statement read.
OSHA did not immediately return CNN's request for additional comment.
The decision comes less than two weeks after the Supreme Court blocked the rule, dealing a major blow to President Joe Biden's attempts to use the power of the federal government to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. OSHA's regulation required businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure their workers are fully vaccinated or undergo regular testing and wear a face covering at work.
"After evaluating the Court's decision, OSHA is withdrawing the Vaccination and Testing ETS as an enforceable emergency temporary standard," OSHA wrote in a document set to be published in the Federal Register.
"OSHA strongly encourages vaccination of workers against the continuing dangers posed by COVID-19 in the workplace," the agency also noted in its statement Tuesday.
The withdrawal will be effective Wednesday, according to OSHA's statement.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
