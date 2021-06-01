Biden administration to suspend oil and gas drilling leases in Arctic refuge, undoing a Trump-era decision

The Biden administration plans to suspend oil and gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, a senior administration official confirmed Tuesday, undoing a move made by the Trump administration late last year.

The decision comes after President Joe Biden issued an executive order earlier this year instructing the Interior secretary to place a temporary moratorium on oil and gas leasing activities there, pending a review. The President's order pointed to "alleged legal deficiencies underlying the program," such as the "inadequacy" of its previous environmental review.

The Trump administration last November started a leasing process for oil and gas drilling sites off the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, something environmental groups viewed as a potential last-minute giveaway to the energy industry before the Biden administration took over.

