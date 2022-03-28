The Biden administration will offer Covid-19 vaccines to migrants taken into custody at the US-Mexico border, according to two sources familiar with the planning, as officials prepare for an influx of migrants.
The plan, which had earlier been a source of tension at the White House, could extend to thousands of migrants encountered at the US southern border.
The decision comes as the Biden administration reassesses a Trump-era pandemic emergency rule that has allowed authorities to turn away migrants arrested at the border for more than two years.
As the pandemic landscape evolves, discussions about terminating that order have picked up speed, sources tell CNN, though it's also sparked concerns about a potential surge.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to release its latest assessment of the authority in the coming days.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.