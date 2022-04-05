Biden administration to extend student loan repayment pause until the end of August

The Biden administration is planning to extend a pause on federal student loan repayments through August 31, according to an administration official familiar with the matter.
The repayment freeze was scheduled to expire on May 1.
The administration is expected to announce the extension on Wednesday, the official said.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
