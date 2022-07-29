The Biden administration said Thursday it had authorized US Customs and Border Protection to close gaps in a border wall in Arizona near the Morelos Dam in order to protect migrants from drowning and sustaining injuries while trying to cross the Colorado River into the United States.

The Yuma Morelos Dam Project will close four gaps located within an "incomplete border barrier project" near the dam, the Department of Homeland Security said in a news release. In addition to posing "safety and life hazard risks for migrants," the department said the gaps in the wall presented "life and safety" risks to first responders in the area.

