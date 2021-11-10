The Biden administration will announce on Wednesday a new deal it brokered with Johnson & Johnson and Covax to provide J&J's Covid-19 vaccine to people in conflict zones and other humanitarian settings where government vaccine campaigns cannot reach, a White House official told CNN.
Prior to this agreement, J&J's vaccine doses could only be used in official vaccination programs run by other governments.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will make the announcement at a Covid-19 ministerial later Wednesday. He will also announce another deal to make an additional 300,000 doses of J&J available "to humanitarian, UN peacekeeping, and other frontline workers around the world," the official said.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
