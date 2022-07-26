The Biden administration on Tuesday will announce $1.75 billion in infrastructure funding to improve accessibility at the nation's public rail stations, allowing local transit authorities to retrofit stations with elevators to accommodate travelers with disabilities.

The funding, which comes from the bipartisan infrastructure law, falls under the legislation's "All Stations Accessibility Program," and makes $343 million in funding available to transit agencies in fiscal year 2022, 32 years after passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

