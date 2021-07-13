The Biden administration has chosen longtime Environmental Protection Agency scientist Allison Crimmins to lead the next National Climate Assessment, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.
Crimmins is a climate scientist who has worked at EPA for the last decade, focusing on air quality issues. Crimmins appointment was first reported by the Washington Post.
The National Climate Assessment, overseen by the U.S. Global Change Research Program, is a report involving 13 federal agencies that summarizes the state of climate change in the United States and how it will affect the nation in the future.
The Global Change Research Act mandates that an assessment be provided to the president and to Congress every four years. The next report is due in 2023.
The most recent NCA was released by the Trump administration in 2018 on the Friday after Thanksgiving — rather than December, when it was supposed to come out — at a time when many Americans were distracted by the long holiday weekend.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.