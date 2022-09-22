The Biden administration is continuing to closely monitor the possibility of Republican governors transporting, without notice, groups of migrants to Democratic cities, an administration official told CNN on Thursday.

The official stressed that the White House was fully expecting -- and continuing to prepare for -- the possibility of Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas sending more groups of migrants to various cities in the coming weeks, saying they had no reason to believe that those governors were finished with such maneuvers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.