Biden administration plans to announce purchase of Pfizer's experimental Covid-19 antiviral pill

The Biden administration plans to purchase 10 million doses of Pfizer's experimental antiviral Covid-19 pill and is finalizing the contract now, according to a source familiar with the plans.
The announcement could come as soon as this week.
The administration had initially planned to purchase about 5 million doses, but after seeing Pfizer's data, President Joe Biden wanted to double the order, the source told CNN on Tuesday.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
