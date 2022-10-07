Biden administration issues rules to curtail China's access to microchip technology

The Biden administration on October 7 imposed sweeping new curbs designed to curtail China's access to technology critical to the manufacturing and operations of its military power.

 Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

The Biden administration on Friday imposed sweeping new curbs designed to curtail China's access to technology critical to the manufacturing and operations of its military power.

The Commerce Department action applies new export controls to restrict China's access to advanced computing chips, its ability to develop and maintain super computers and manufacture semiconductors. The move cuts at critical technological components for multiple economic sectors, but most acutely targets the manufacturing of advanced weapons systems.

