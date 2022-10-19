The Biden administration on Tuesday released a directive requiring freight railroad owners and operators to tighten their security in the face of hacking threats from criminals and foreign governments.

It's the latest move by US officials to use their policy authorities to try to boost cybersecurity in key sectors following the damaging ransomware attack on a major pipeline last year.

