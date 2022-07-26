With just over five weeks to go before federal student loan payments are set to restart after a yearslong pandemic pause, the Biden administration has yet to decide whether to push back the expiration date -- again.

Another delay would be the seventh time the date has been rescheduled since the pause on payments and freeze on interest was put into place in March 2020.

