The Biden administration is finalizing a waiver to allow California to adopt its own, stricter vehicle emission standards, reversing yet another Trump-era rollback.
Environmental Protection Agency spokesperson Nick Conger confirmed the EPA's final decision on the waiver is expected soon.
"We are working to finalize a decision on the California waiver and we expect to issue a decision in the near future," Conger told CNN.
The New York Times first reported that the Biden administration would issue the waiver soon.
This story is breaking news and it will be updated.
