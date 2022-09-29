The Biden administration imposed sanctions Thursday on multiple entities involved in evading sanctions on Iranian oil and petrochemicals, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in a statement.

The new sanctions come as efforts to restore the Iran nuclear deal have once again stalled, and as the United States remains "concerned about a wide range of Iranian policies, from their nuclear program, to abuses perpetrated against their own people, to supporting Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine with drones and military training, and destabilizing activities across the region," as the Treasury Department said in a separate statement.

