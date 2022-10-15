The United States has drafted a United Nations Security Council resolution that would support the deployment of a rapid action force to Haiti immediately as the country faces widespread crises, a US official has confirmed.

The effort appears to be an about-face for the Biden administration after a US official said earlier this week that it was "premature to talk about a US security presence" inside of Haiti. But it remains unclear exactly what role the US would play in this rapid action force.

CNN's Caitlin Hu, Jennifer Hansler, Etant Dupain and Kaanita Iyer contributed to this report.

