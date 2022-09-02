The Biden administration is outlining its request to Congress for the next government funding bill that includes additional money for what it is describing as "four critical needs," including "support for Ukraine, Covid-19, monkeypox and natural disaster recovery."

The request comes as lawmakers are set to return to Washington after the August recess facing a major must-pass legislative agenda item: Preventing a government shutdown by the end of the month. Passing a stop-gap spending bill before a deadline of midnight on September 30, when government funding is set to expire, will be a top priority for Congress.

CNN's Clare Foran contributed to this report.

