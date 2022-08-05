The Biden administration this week announced two new steps aimed at placing more Americans into high-quality jobs, dedicating $500 million toward workforce training and unveiling a new toolkit focused on helping employers hire and retain qualified workers.

First, the Department of Commerce this week announced 32 awardees of the Good Jobs Challenge -- distributing out a half billion dollars in funding from the American Rescue Plan to workforce training partnerships that the administration estimates will place 50,000 American workers into quality jobs.

