Biden administration announces it will resume onshore oil and gas lease sales with higher royalty rate

The Department of Interior announced Friday it planned to resume onshore oil and gas lease sales on federal land, with a higher royalty rate for oil and gas companies to pay to the federal government.
The Bureau of Land Management will issue sale notices on Monday for upcoming oil and gas projects.
This is a breaking news story and it will be updated.
