The Biden administration on Thursday announced it would be directing more than $400 million in loans and grants to support high-speed internet projects for rural communities -- funding which is expected to reach about 31,000 families and businesses across 11 states.

"Rural communities are the backbone of our nation and have a broad impact on our economy, but for too long, rural communities have been left out or left behind and under-recognized for their contributions. We're changing that, and it starts with making sure that rural communities are connected to affordable, reliable high-speed internet," White House Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Coordinator Mitch Landrieu said on a call with reporters. "Thanks to the hard work of the President, (Agriculture Secretary Tom) Vilsack and the team at USDA Rural Development, our administration is providing more than $400 million in loans and grants to fund high-speed internet infrastructure for rural communities this week."

CNN's Betsy Klein and Katie Lobosco contributed to this report.

