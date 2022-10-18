Biden admin has been in touch with Russia in recent days as part of efforts to secure Griner and Whelan's release

The Biden administration has had communications with Russia in the past days to try and secure the release of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan. Griner is pictured here in court in Moscow, on August 4.

 Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool/Reuters

The Biden administration has had communications with Russia to try and secure the release of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan "as recently as within past days" said a senior administration official, speaking to CNN on Griner's 32nd birthday, which she will be spending in a Russian jail.

The United States first put an offer for a prisoner swap on the table with Russia back in June -- the details of which CNN exclusively reported -- and "conversations have not been static since then" the official said.

CNN's Zahra Ullah contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.