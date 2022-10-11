President Joe Biden told CNN's Jake Tapper on Tuesday that the prospect of a "slight recession" is possible but that he doesn't anticipate it -- even as experts are sounding the alarm about the future of the American and global economies.

"I don't think there will be a recession. If it is, it will be a very slight recession. That is we'll move down slightly," Biden told Tapper in his first exclusive interview with CNN since taking office, adding later, "It is possible. Look, it's possible. I don't anticipate it."

CNN's Matt Egan, Paul LaMonica, Julia Horowitz and Alicia Wallace contributed to this report.

