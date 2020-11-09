Ben Carson is the latest Trump official to test positive for coronavirus

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for coronavirus Monday morning, his deputy chief of staff Coalter Baker confirmed to CNN.

Carson attended the election night party where White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and nearly every other attendee was not wearing a mask. Meadows and four others in Trump's orbit subsequently tested positive last week.

Carson was also spotted maskless at a Trump campaign rally in Waterford Township, Michigan on October 30.

Carson's diagnosis was first reported by ABC News.

This story is breaking and will be updated.