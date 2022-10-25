President Joe Biden's noticeably sharpened political message is rooted in an intentional effort to ramp up the stakes of a midterm election campaign in its closing days, advisers say.

But it's also a window into a view Biden and his top aides hold that there is a path to buck decades of electoral routs for a first-term president's party -- if only a few things can break Democrats' way.

