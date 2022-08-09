Becca Balint will win the Democratic primary for Vermont's lone House seat, CNN projects, putting her on a path to become the first woman to represent the state in Congress.

Vermont is the only state in the country that has never had a woman in its congressional delegation. Balint, a former schoolteacher currently serving as the president pro tempore in the state Senate, defeated Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and physician Louis Meyers.

