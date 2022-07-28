Barack and Michelle Obama to return to White House for portrait unveiling

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama participate in the unveiling of their official portraits during a ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery, on February 12, 2018 in Washington, DC.

 Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama at the White House on September 7 for the unveiling of their White House portraits, an Obama spokesperson told CNN.

While there had been a decades-long tradition of first-term American presidents hosting their immediate predecessors at the White House to unveil their official portraits, a ceremony for the Obamas never came during Donald Trump's time in the Oval Office.

CNN's Kate Bennett contributed to this report.

