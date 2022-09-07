Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama will visit the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of their official White House portraits -- marking the return of a Washington tradition last celebrated 10 years ago.

The pieces, which will hang inside the White House for decades to come, are the first official portraits added to the White House Collection since then-President Obama held an emotional, bipartisan unveiling ceremony for George W. Bush and Laura Bush in 2012.

CNN's Fredreka Schouten, Gabby Orr, Betsy Klein and Jeff Zeleny contributed to this report.

