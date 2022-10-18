A version of this story appeared in the CITIZEN BY CNN newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here.

A ballot measure in Arizona would add new identification requirements to vote. Nevadans, meanwhile, will weigh in on whether to adopt ranked-choice voting. And voters in Ohio will decide whether to block local governments from allowing non-US citizens to cast ballots.

