'Baked Alaska' pleads guilty to US Capitol riot charge

Far right livestreamer Baked Alaska (C) is cheered on by people associated with the far-right group America First in front of Pfizer world headquarters on November 13, 2021 in New York City.

 Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

A far-right internet personality who goes by the name "Baked Alaska" has agreed to plead guilty to unlawfully protesting at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 -- after abandoning a plea agreement in May during a hearing in which he proclaimed he was "innocent."

Anthime Gionet livestreamed himself breaching the Capitol in a nearly 30-minute video that showed him encouraging others in the mob to enter the building and saying, "We ain't leaving this b*tch," according to his latest plea agreement filed Friday.

