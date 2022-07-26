Backers of same-sex marriage legislation hopeful they'll pick up the needed GOP votes

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on September 30 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

 Stefani Reynolds/Pool/Getty Images

Several Republican senators said Tuesday they had not made decisions about whether they will vote in favor of a bill codifying same-sex marriage, but three supporters of the legislation were upbeat they would find enough GOP votes to overcome a filibuster and eventually pass the bill.

"There are more," said Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican from North Carolina, when asked if backers had added more GOP names to the list of supporters -- which stood at five last week -- although he refused to say exactly how many.

CNN's Morgan Rimmer contributed to this report.

