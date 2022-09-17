Attorneys representing more than 30 of the migrants flown to Massachusetts this week asked the US Attorney for Massachusetts and the state's attorney general to open criminal investigations into the flights.

Lawyers for Civil Rights, which provides free legal support for communities of color and immigrants, criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, calling the flights a "political stunt," in a press release Saturday.

