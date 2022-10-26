Attorneys for the man accused of attempting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh told a federal judge Wednesday they have no concerns about their client's competency.

During a status conference in the case against Nicholas Roske, Maryland federal judge Peter J. Messitte told defense attorneys there was a "very high likelihood" he would order a mental evaluation for Roske following the next update from both parties on the status of the case in 45 days.

