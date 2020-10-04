Attorney General William Barr will self-quarantine "for now" but is expected to return to work this week, according to a Justice Department spokesperson.

The attorney general recently came in close contact with members of President Donald Trump's inner circle who have tested positive for Covid-19, including former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Barr has received four negative Covid-19 test results since Friday morning, including Sunday, Department of Justice spokesperson Kerri Kupec said Sunday.

He anticipates returning to the Department of Justice midweek, according to Kupec.

