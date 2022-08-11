wire Attorney General Merrick Garland to speak Thursday afternoon By Tierney Sneed, CNN Aug 11, 2022 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Attorney General Merrick Garland will make a statement at 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC.The topic of the statement was not given in the Justice Department's announcement.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety Volunteer helps SJPD map high crime areas Local News Evans United Shows Carnival returns to East Hills next week +2 Education School safety a priority for SJSD despite missing target number of officers Public Safety One suffers minor injuries in two-vehicle collision Downtown More Local News → Local Forecast 8 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos 0:31 National Video Heart of Mary "Heart" campaign television commercial 4:19 National Video Inside Pitch: Solid Cardinals pitching staff could trend toward special if Jack Flaherty can contribute 3:48 National Video Educators from Seitz Middle School in Riverview, Michigan share how they use Imagine Robotify to implement a dynamic computer science program without the need for expensive hardware, mechanical robots, or coding experience.
