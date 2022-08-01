An attorney for notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said Monday he is "confident" the proposed prisoner swap of his client for Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan is going to happen.

"I do have some information about the progress of how things are going ... But that information comes from the Russian side as opposed to the American side," Bout's attorney Steve Zissou told CNN's John Avalon on "New Day." "I'm confident this is going to get done."

CNN's Natasha Bertrand, Frederik Pleitgen and Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.

