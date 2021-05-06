A source close to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tells CNN that she will not be running for reelection.
Bottoms has scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. Friday at Atlanta's City Hall.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
