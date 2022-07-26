A lawsuit putting at risk Americans' access to free contraceptives took on new significance with last month's Supreme Court opinion that drastically altered the legal landscape around abortion. A federal judge in Texas with a history of ruling against the Affordable Care Act -- the target of this latest case -- is hearing arguments on the lawsuit's merits on Tuesday.

The case does not pose the existential threat to Obamacare that past legal gambits aimed at the law posed, but nonetheless it could undermine one of the most popular provisions of the 2010 health care overhaul.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.