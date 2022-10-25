Donald Trump is accelerating his plans for another presidential campaign, buoyed by a belief that Republicans are on the precipice of significant gains in next month's midterm elections and that many of his handpicked candidates will prevail.

Sources close to the former President, many of whom were not authorized to speak publicly about internal deliberations, said he is anxious to begin his next chapter even as he battles a web of legal troubles. Trump's shifting focus to his political future follows recent campaign stops in Nevada, Ohio, Arizona and Michigan, where the success or failure of GOP candidates he's backed is likely to have an impact on his next act.

