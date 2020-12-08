Army punishes 14 senior officers after murder and other deaths at Fort Hood

The Army announced Tuesday that 14 senior officers will be punished following a probe that was initiated after the murder of a soldier and several other deaths at the Amy's Fort Hood base in Texas this year.

The issues at Fort Hood are "directly related to leadership failures," Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said.

"I directed the relief and or suspension of commanders and other leaders from the corps to the squad level," he said, saying 14 senior officers "have been relieved of suspended from their positions."

The independent review was ordered after the death of Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old soldier, whose remains were discovered in a shallow grave in late June, months after her disappearance in April. It was later determined she had been bludgeoned to death with a hammer in the armory where she worked and her body was moved by her killer who then killed himself before he could be apprehended.

The murder of Spc. Vanessa Guillen "shocked our conscious and brought attention to deeper problems," McCarthy said.

"The initial investigation into Vanessa's death, coupled with high numbers of crimes and deaths at Ft. Hood, has revealed a series of missteps and multiple failures in our system and within our leadership," he added.

