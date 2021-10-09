Gen. Ray Odierno, a former four-star Army general who commanded US troops during the Iraq War, died Friday of cancer, according to Army spokesman Lt. Col. Terence M. Kelly
Kelly provided a statement from the Odierno family confirming Odierno's death.
"It is with deep regret that I can confirm the death of General Raymond T. Odierno on October 8th, 2021," the Odierno family statement reads. "The general died after a brave battle with cancer; his death was not related to COVID. There are no other details to share at this time."
It continued: "His family is grateful for the concern and asks for privacy. Funeral service and interment information are not yet available."
The family's statement did not specify the location of Odierno's death. He was 67, according to an Association of the US Army statement confirming his death.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.