Arkansas on Tuesday became the first state in 2021 to enact a near-total abortion ban -- a bold step by abortion opponents seeking to renew challenges to the Supreme Court's landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized the procedure nationally.

The court, which now leans conservative, has shown it is open to considering abortion restrictions, a perceived opportunity that many anti-abortion advocates have pushed lawmakers to pursue.

The Arkansas bill, SB6, bans providers from performing abortions "except to save the life of a pregnant woman in a medical emergency," and makes no exceptions for instances of rape, incest or fetal anomalies. Those found to violate the law could face a fine of up to $100,000 and up to 10 years in prison.

"I will sign SB6 because of overwhelming legislative support and my sincere and long-held pro-life convictions," Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, said in a statement. "SB6 is in contradiction of binding precedents of the U.S. Supreme Court, but it is the intent of the legislation to set the stage for the Supreme Court overturning current case law."

The abortion law is slated to go into effect 91 days after the end of the Arkansas legislative session, which is currently set for May 3, according to Arkansas State Sen. Jason Rapert, who sponsored the Senate bill.

But the future of the law is unclear. Meagan Burrows, staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union Reproductive Freedom Project, said that the ACLU, the ACLU of Arkansas, Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Planned Parenthood Great Plains intend to challenge the law.

Of the 11 so-called gestational bans -- which bar abortions past a certain point in pregnancy -- passed since the start of 2019, none have gone into effect after most of them have been blocked by judges. Those include a similar near-total abortion ban passed in Alabama in 2019 and an 18-week bill passed by Arkansas in 2019.

