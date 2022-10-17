Kari Lake has proved to be a gladiator in an arena of Donald Trump imitators. And in the final weeks of the Arizona governor's race, the Republican is driving the narrative as she taunts her Democratic opponent, Katie Hobbs, for refusing to debate her.

The race has taken on outsized importance this year because the governor could once again play a pivotal role in affirming the next occupant of the White House. It is a clash between an unwavering election denier in Lake -- who refused to commit to accepting the November election result on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday -- and one of the most prominent defenders of the sanctity of the state's 2020 vote count in Hobbs, who is Arizona's secretary of state.

Katherine Sullivan contributed to this report.

