Arizona Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters is getting a boost from Donald Trump as the former President looks to cement his kingmaker status in a state he lost in 2020.

On Wednesday, Trump's super PAC, MAGA Inc., launched a blistering new ad against Masters' opponent, incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, accusing him and other Democrats of "lying through their teeth" about current conditions at the US-Mexico border. Shared exclusively with CNN, the ad is part of a new seven-figure ad buy that Trump's super PAC is running in Arizona over the next week.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.