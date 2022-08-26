Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters attempted to tone down his position on abortion Thursday, scrubbing his website of his support of a "federal personhood law" and a host of other strict anti-abortion positions while releasing a video in which the Republican nominee took a softer stance on the issue.

The shift signals the potency of abortion in the 2022 midterms and the fact that Republicans candidates, many of whom backed tough abortion restrictions during their primaries, now believe they need to soften those positions as they face a broader, less conservative electorate.

