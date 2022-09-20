Outgoing Republican Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona offered an implicit rebuke of the direction that former President Donald Trump has taken the GOP during a Tuesday speech at the Reagan Library, warning against leaders in his party who have morphed into "bullies" as well as candidates who are "more defined by their attitudes than the policies they propose."

Ducey, who is finishing his second term as governor while serving as co-chairman of the Republican Governors Association, was the subject of a barrage of attacks from Trump after he rebuffed the former President's entreaties to overturn Joe Biden's narrow victory in Arizona. Without mentioning Trump's name Tuesday night, the governor described the GOP as struggling for "direction and purpose" at this juncture when Trump still maintains a vise-like grip over the loyalty of the base and has hand-selected far-right candidates in many marquee midterm races -- including in Arizona, where Ducey has seemed to come around to some of those same Trump picks.

